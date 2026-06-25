Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival sells out in 30 minutes

Looks like music fans have been waiting some time for an all-female festival.

Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival — featuring her, Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, KATSEYE, Chappell Roan, Garbage, Doechii, The Breeders, Mitski, Bikini Kill and more — sold out in 30 minutes. Fans who weren't able to get tickets can join an online waitlist on the festival's website.

Daisy Chain Fields — inspired by Sarah McLachlan's '90s mostly-female festival, Lilith Fair — is set for Aug. 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California. As previously reported, the net proceeds will go to charities that are working to advance and advocate for women and girls.

"All of the incredible artists who are on the bill are doing it for free for charity, which is just a real testament to their hearts, as well as their talent," Olivia told ABC's Diane Sawyer.

Olivia added, "I think there's this rhetoric that girls are supposed to be competing with each other for the top spot, or there's only this many resources for everyone. And I think it's an experience like Lilith Fair, and hopefully Daisy Chain, that will show us that we're all way stronger when we come together and support one another."

In other Olivia Rodrigo news, she's officially joined Fortnite, the online gaming platform, and released a lyric video for "u + me = <3," one of the songs on her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

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