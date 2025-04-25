Olivia Rodrigo honored for advocacy work by Planned Parenthood

Olivia Rodrigo was honored by Planned Parenthood Thursday night for her advocacy work for reproductive rights.

The singer accepted the Catalyst of Change award at the 2025 Planned Parenthood of Greater New York's Spring Into Action Gala. In her speech, she spoke about the connections she's made with women through her music and said she worries for her young fans.

“We live in a world that politicizes our bodies and uses harmful ideologies to deny us safety and health care, and it breaks my heart to think that, because of oppressive laws and outdated policies, some of those girls may not get to follow their dreams the way I was able to follow mine,” she said.

She went on to mention how she was inspired to start Fund 4 Good, “a global initiative that supports local nonprofits, championing reproductive freedom, girls’ education and the prevention of gender-based violence.”

Olivia continued, “My greatest wish is that through organizations like Planned Parenthood and the action of everyday citizens, no woman will need to sacrifice her dreams, her health or humanity because of restrictive laws or lack of resources.”

By donating a portion of her GUTS tour proceeds to Fund 4 Good, Olivia raised and donated over $2 million to organizations around the world.

