Olivia Rodrigo celebrates 5th anniversary of 'drivers license' with new cover version

On Jan. 8, 2020, Olivia Rodrigo released "drivers license," the song that became a cultural phenomenon and established her as a major player in pop music. She's now celebrating that milestone with some new merch, including a cover version of the song by David Byrne.

On Liv's website, you can preorder a 7-inch single pressed on translucent ruby vinyl, featuring "drivers license" as sung by David, former frontman of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Talking Heads. David joined Olivia onstage at Governors Ball last year to sing the classic Talking Heads hit "Burning Down the House," and that live recording appears on the flip side of the vinyl single. The vinyl ships on April 3, but you can hear the David cover on digital platforms.

According to a note from Olivia, David's recording, which switches the lyrics from "blonde girl" to "blond boy," is just one of several "reimagined" cover versions that will celebrate the forthcoming fifth anniversary of her debut album, SOUR, which was released May 21, 2021.

Target is also carrying an exclusive Tiny Vinyl that has Olivia's original version of the song on one side and her live Governors Ball performance of it on the flip side of the 4-inch single.

Also available for preorder on Liv's website are a fifth anniversary crewneck and tee — each featuring the same image of a mock "Olivia Rodrigo" drivers license — as well as a heart-shaped locket necklace engraved with the "drivers license" lyric, "I still f***** love you."

Olivia adds in her note, "This song has completely changed my life in the most magical ways possible."

