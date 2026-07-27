Olivia Rodrigo and alleged new boyfriend share PDA in Brooklyn

Olivia Rodrigo did not, in fact, drop dead after being kissed by her alleged boyfriend, Julian Croonenberghs.

As E! Online reports, Olivia and the private equity associate were photographed together packing on the PDA in a park in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. The two were seen walking hand in hand, and then Olivia was spotted sitting between Julian's legs as he put his arms around her. They were also photographed kissing each other's hands.

The two had been spotted together previously in New York City, as well as in Iceland, where Liv traveled on vacation recently. According to reports, Julian, 26, previously worked at Goldman Sachs. He's a Brown University graduate and a former player for the U.S. men's national field hockey team.

Olivia's most recent relationship was with British actor Louis Partridge; they dated from 2023 to 2025. He reportedly inspired some of the songs on her latest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

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