Olivia Dean's album nominated for prestigious Mercury Prize

Olivia Dean is one of the nominees for the U.K.'s prestigious Mercury Prize, which recognizes artistic achievement by U.K. and Irish musicians.

Olivia's album The Art of Love is among the 12 albums nominated for the prize, which is open to records released by British or Irish artists between Aug. 30, 2025, and July 17, 2026.

Among Olivia's competition is RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope, as well as The Boys of Dungeon Lane, the latest album by Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

The 2026 Mercury Awards show will take place Oct. 22 in Newcastle, England, and will feature live performances by many of the nominees, along with the presentation of the award. The winner is selected by an independent judging panel made up of musicians, journalists, producers, executives and other music biz figures.

Olivia is currently touring the U.S. in support of The Art of Loving. She performed in Minneapolis on Wednesday and, in recognition of the fact that it's Prince's hometown, she sang his song "I Wanna Be Your Lover."

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