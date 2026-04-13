Olivia Dean and Ella Langley make history on the Hot 100

Olivia Dean and Ella Langley both have two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 — and that's a history-making achievement.

Olivia is at #2 with "Man I Need" and #6 with "So Easy (To Fall in Love)." Meanwhile, Ella is #1 for a sixth week with "Choosin' Texas," while her new song, "Be Her," has jumped to #8. For both women, those songs are their first-ever top-10 hits on the Hot 100, and that's the historic part.

According to Billboard, this marks the first time in the history of the Hot 100 — which started in 1958 — that two women have both had their first two top-10 hits in the top 10 simultaneously.

Ella also picked up an additional chart milestone: She's now only the second woman ever to have two songs reach the top 10 on both the Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart at the same time. The first, of course, was Taylor Swift, who did it in 2012 with "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "Red."

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