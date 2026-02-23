Oh my Lord, Taylor Swift is #1 with 'Opalite'

One star-studded video and multiple remixes later, Taylor Swift's "Opalite" has topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The song had previously reached #2 back in October when its parent album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released. It had since fallen farther down the chart, but thanks to the recent release of the song's elaborate video — plus two extended versions of the video, multiple collectible CD remixes and a 7-inch vinyl version of the song — "Opalite" has now jumped seven spots to reach #1.

"Opalite" is the second #1 from The Life of a Showgirl, following "The Fate of Ophelia." That makes Showgirl the first Taylor album to spin off more than one #1 hit since her 2014 release, 1989.

In addition, Taylor is now tied with Rihanna for the third-most #1 hits on the Hot 100, behind Mariah Carey, with 19, and The Beatles, with 20. Overall, it's Taylor's 14th #1 hit on the chart.

