'Oh my God. Travis pulled Taylor Swift': Watch 'In Our Chiefs Era' on ESPN

If you don't have ESPN+ or Disney+, you can watch episode three of the six-part docuseries The Kingdom Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Called "In Our Chiefs Era," it focuses on Taylor Swift's impact on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kingdom documents the Chiefs' journey to Super Bowl 59, the franchise's history and its current standing. Episode three is a behind-the-scenes look at Taylor's 2023 debut appearance at a Chiefs game to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

According to the Kanas City Star, in the doc, Chiefs exec VP Lara Krug remembers being told by the team's president, Mark Donovan, that Taylor was coming to that first game. Donovan says she went to Donovan's office, closed the door and asked, "This isn't normal, right?" Donovan responded, "No, Lara, this is not normal."

In the doc, defensive lineman Chris Jones recalls the talk in the locker room that day: "Taylor Swift? Taylor Swift, for real? Travis, oh my God. We're like, 'Oh my God. Travis pulled Taylor Swift.'"

In the doc, Krug says that prior to Taylor and Travis dating, male and female Chiefs fans were split 50/50, and now it's more like 57% female. ESPN's Mina Kimes says, "She's brought more people to the game, and I think that's amazing. This seems to have, like, turbocharged that demographic shift a little bit."

According to the Kansas City Star, Taylor is also featured in a later episode about the AFC Championship Game, where she's seen hugging Brittany Mahomes, saying, "You kept me so calm the last couple of weeks. I did not know what to do and I just texted Brittany, 'Tell me it's going to be O.K. Tell me it's going to be O.K.'"

She also calls Brittany Mahomes and Travis' mom Donna Kelce "my two pillars of support."

