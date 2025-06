The Florida Department of Transportation has work to do tonight, so they’re going to close a good portion of northbound 275.

This will affect your ride only for the northbound lanes I-275, and will close the Howard Frankland Bridge from 11 pm to 5 am for overhead sign installation. Watch for these detours; traffic will be detoured off at Gandy Boulevard (Exit 28) and directed along Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard, and Dale Mabry Highway.

The Dove Daily Update

