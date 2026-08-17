Noah Kahan plays biggest headline show to date, with help from Chappell Roan

"Hope I made you proud California," wrote Noah Kahan on Instagram. His message came after he concluded the biggest headlining show of his career to date.

Noah took over the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday night, performing to a sold-out crowd of over 56,000 fans. In addition to performing his own hit songs, Noah brought Chappell Roan onstage for a joint performance of her song "California."

You can see photos of them together on his Instagram feed, and there's fan-shot video as well. In the video, the two singers fist bump, and Chappell — dressed down in a midriff top and jeans — says, "Noah always stands up for me, seriously. He's a good person, for real."

And Noah, calling Chappell by her birth name, Kayleigh, said that "California" was the first song he ever heard by her. He added that the song is "the reason I fell in love with her music," and went on to say, "I’m just really proud of her and grateful that she would come sing with me."

If Noah didn't make California proud with that show, he's got another chance Monday night: He's set to perform at Petco Park in San Diego.

As for Chappell, she's scheduled to perform at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival Aug. 29 at Irvine Park, California.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.