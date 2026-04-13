No Doubt's Tom Dumont reveals early onset Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Tom Dumont of No Doubt performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has shared that he's been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease.

"A number of years ago, I was experiencing a number of symptoms," Dumont, 58, shares in a video posted to Instagram. "I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease."

"It's been a struggle, it's a struggle everyday," he adds.

Dumont says that he can still play music and guitar -- "I've been doing really well," he says --and indicates that he'll still be performing with No Doubt at their upcoming residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, which begins in May.

"I'm really excited about the shows," Dumont says. "I can't wait to see everybody."

Dumont also says he feels inspired by other people who've talked about their own health issues publicly. The posts tags the foundation of actor Michael J. Fox, who's long been open about his battle with Parkinson's.

"I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously," Dumont says. "Awareness is really important for prevention and for research."

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