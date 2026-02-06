Nick Jonas releases 'Sunday Best,' see him co-star with a puppet in 'Gut Punch' video

Nick Jonas' new solo album, Sunday Best, is out now, and he's also released a video for his single "Gut Punch." His co-star in the video is a puppet, but not the kind that makes you smile.

"Gut Punch" is about how Nick's self-doubt and self-criticism make him miserable. In the clip, puppet Jick Nonas represents Nick's inner dialogue, going everywhere with him and saying disruptive things like, "Let's go over a new list of things to be anxious about," "We need to make sure you're overthinking enough" and "Stop being so introverted."

Finally, after a disastrous therapy session, Nick confronts the puppet and shouts at him, "You need to be nicer to me!"

"No," the puppet replies. "YOU need to be nicer to you." In an "a-ha" moment, Nick realizes he's the one who's been sabotaging himself. He smiles and starts dancing in the rain with the puppet.

Nick appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday to promote the album. He revealed that his daughter Malti Chopra Jonas' favorite Jonas Brothers song is "Love Me to Heaven," and her favorite song on Sunday Best is the one he wrote about her: "Princesses."

On Saturday night, Nick will play back-to-back album release shows at LA's intimate Blue Note Jazz Club.

