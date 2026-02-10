Nick Jonas releases deluxe version of 'Sunday Best,' books new movie role

Nick Jonas is a busy guy.

The singer just released the deluxe version of his new album, Sunday Best, featuring two new songs and a live version of the single "Gut Punch." Nick wrote one of the new songs, "London Foolishly," when he was 17 and performed it on a livestream once, but had never released it. He posted on Instagram the original footage of himself playing the song.

"Staying true to the underlying theme throughout Sunday Best of connecting with your inner child, it felt right to revisit it now and give it a proper recording," he said. "A gentle reminder that rediscovering the things a younger version of you was passionate about can be both comforting and a lot of fun."

The other new song on the album is "While You're Gone."

Meanwhile, Nick's just booked a new movie role: Variety reports that he'll star in an action thriller called Bodyman; filming is expected to start in June. The film takes place during Christmas, when a billionaire reveals that, instead of leaving his private military company to his children, he's going to to leave it to his bodyguard, played by Nick.

Variety quotes Nick as saying, "I've been developing this project for a while and I'm excited to see it come to fruition."

Interestingly, Variety also says that Nick has "a tour planned for this summer." So far, that hasn't been officially announced.

