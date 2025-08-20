Nick Jonas' first watch was a Fossil -- now he's in business with them

When he was a kid, Nick Jonas bought his first watch: a Fossil. Now, he's teamed with the brand to create his own capsule collection of timepieces.

"I still remember the excitement and pure joy I felt when I purchased my first Fossil watch shortly after one of my early performances," Nick says in a statement. "I wanted to capture that feeling for today's customers and give them styles that feel elevated and luxurious, but still embody the nostalgia synonymous with Fossil."

Speaking to Esquire, Nick says of that first watch, "I think I was eight. They've since gone to the archives and found a version of it. It was a brown leather cuff. It was thick and the watch sat on top of it, with a sort of military feel to it. I always felt like an adult when I would wear it."

Nick tells Esquire, "My collection isn't huge, but it's a few pieces that have real significance and meaning to me. My brother [Joe] gave me a beautiful watch for his wedding, when I was his best man. I did the same for him with mine."

Nick's "Machine Luxe" collection for Fossil features seven watches and two watch rings. They come in a variety of dial designs, colors and materials, including stone. One features a brown croc-embossed leather strap, which Nick chose because it reminded him of that first watch.

The timepieces are priced from $150 to $350, and are now available at Fossil.com and at Fossil stores. They'll be available at stores worldwide in September.

