Niall Horan weighs in on Harry Styles' new single

Niall Horan just dropped a collaborative single, "Drive Safe," with his new BFF Myles Smith. During an interview to promote that song, he also gave his opinion on his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' new single, "Aperture."

While talking to Hits Radio UK, Niall said of "Aperture," which has topped the U.K. and U.S. charts, "I'm delighted for him. It's a great song. Obviously a completely, like, change of sound, but yeah, it's a banger, isn't it? It's gonna be great live."

Niall said that he won't be attending the BRIT Awards, where Harry is performing live, on Feb. 28, so we won't see them in a photo op together. But 1D fans have been eating well lately: Louis Tomlinson released a new album and has a tour coming up. Harry's album is due in March, followed by a tour, and ZAYN's album is coming out in April, followed by a tour.

Niall, meanwhile, is just finishing up a new solo album, but no word yet on when that's coming out.

