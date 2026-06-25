'New York Times': Taylor and Travis' alleged MSG blowout to be preceded by 'intimate gathering'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The New York Times is on full Taylor Swift wedding watch, with even more details to share about the reported upcoming nuptials, which are rumored to be taking place at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The paper reported Thursday that an entertainment industry executive said that Taylor has indeed rented out the arena. That same executive and one other person "with knowledge of the matter" offered more details on how the celebration would reportedly progress: On July 2, an "intimate gathering" of about 100 people is expected at the Garden, followed by a July 3 celebration with "about 1,000" guests and "possible stage appearances."

The paper reported Wednesday that the police officers who patrol the Amtrak train station beneath the arena have been told that Taylor and Travis Kelce will get married that weekend. It also reported that several members of the Kansas City Chiefs had booked rooms around those dates at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square.

Meanwhile, ABC News has confirmed that an event company has filed a permit requesting the closure of West 31st Street near the Garden from July 2 through July 4. In addition, city officials told ABC News that the company has also requested permission for an "exterior canopy" to be set up outside the arena to conceal the comings and goings for the event.

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