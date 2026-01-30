New Super Bowl ad teams Post Malone with Whitney Houston — and beer

Post Malone returns to the Super Bowl in a new ad for Bud Light, and this time, he's joined by the voice of the late Whitney Houston.

In the spot, released on Friday, Posty attends a wedding with Peyton Manning and comedian Shane Gillis. When he wonders whether there's enough beer for everybody, a Bud Light delivery guy stumbles, causing a keg to roll down the hill. Wedding guests — including the bride and groom — run after it.

Chaos quickly ensues as everyone starts falling, rolling and tumbling down the hill in slow motion, as Whitney's "I Will Always Love You" plays.

At the bottom of the hill, a dusty Posty and Peyton enjoy their beers while Shane points out that they could've walked down a trail. He also predicts the marriage will last "a week."

In a statement, Posty says, "I haven’t been to too many weddings, but this was one I definitely couldn’t miss! It’s always a party on set with Bud Light and I was stoked to reunite with my boys and return for my fifth Super Bowl commercial with Bud Light.”

In addition to appearing in the ad, Posty will headline an exclusive concert ahead of the game. Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies takes place Feb. 6 in San Francisco. Fans 21 and over can direct message or comment "#PostyBL2026" on Bud Light's Instagram and Facebook posts for a chance to win tickets.

