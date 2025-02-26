New musical with music and lyrics by Sia to premiere at New York Theatre Workshop this fall

Saturday Church, a new stage musical featuring music and lyrics by Sia, is opening this fall as part of New York Theatre Workshop's 2025-26 season.

The musical is about a New York City kid named Ulysses who meets someone by chance on the subway and learns about "Saturday Church," described as "a thrilling sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth." Ulysses finds himself caught between that church and his conservative aunt's actual church, as part of his struggle with faith and identity.

Saturday Church is based on the 2018 film of the same name. Director Whitney White says in a statement, "Saturday Church is an odyssey of becoming. ... [It] dares us to open up and shine bright even during moments of uncertainty and change, and that feels right to me."

Sia wrote the music and lyrics for the 2021 movie Music, and also directed and co-wrote it. It turned into a controversial project due to how it depicted neurodivergent people and autism in general.

In other Sia news, she and her longtime "Titanium" collaborator David Guetta are releasing a new song, "Beautiful People," on March 7. "Always amazing to create together—can't wait for you to hear this one!" Guetta wrote on Instagram.

