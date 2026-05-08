New Music Friday: Bruno Mars, Lewis Capaldi and more

Bruno Mars has dropped "Lo Arriesgo Todo," the Spanish version of his song "Risk It All," as well as a lyric video. A 7-inch vinyl is available to preorder with both the Spanish and English versions.

Lewis Capaldi had "the best tour of my life" on his recently wrapped North American trek, so he's released some of his performances from it. A new EP called Live From North America just dropped, featuring four live cuts: 2022's "Pointless," the new song "Stay Love," an updated version of the 2019 song "Hollywood" and the 2022 song "Forget Me."

Jason Mraz is out with the album Grandma's Gospel Favorites, which he first recorded in 2007 as a gift for his grandmother. The album includes standards like "Old Rugged Cross" as well as two original songs: "Peach Pie" and "When We Die (You Are Loved)."

Stephen Sanchez is out with his sophomore album Love, Love, Love. The "Until I Found You" singer says, "This album has taught me so much about the way I show love and the way I want to be loved by others, and I hope it can do the same for anyone listening. I really feel like I left a piece of my heart across each of these tracks."

Madison Beer has released a deluxe edition of her album locket, featuring four new tracks: "free," "somehow i got lucky," "locket theme (extended)" and "lovergirl," for which she's also released a video.

Tori Kelly has dropped "Control" and "Dive," two songs from her upcoming album God Must Love Me, due out June 12. The visualizer for "Dive" features glimpses of her and husband, André Murillo, and their baby son, Zayden Michael Murillo.

Kesha has released a new single called "ORIGAMI!" which the singer says is "a celebration of sex, wherever and with whoever you choose to have it with! It's about embracing freedom and self-love that we all deserve." Her Freedom Tour kicks off May 23.

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