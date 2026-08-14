New Music Friday: Andy Grammer, Benny Blanco and more

Andy Grammer has released "All I Want Is You," another track from his upcoming album, Big Stupid Heart, due out Oct. 16. Andy says of the song, "I can get pretty caught up in chasing the next thing - the next goal, the next accomplishment, whatever I've decided is going to make me feel like I've finally arrived. 'All I Want Is You' is a reminder to myself in song form that my wife and daughters are my north star."

Benny Blanco has released a new album called Hermoso, which means "beautiful" in Spanish. It's an album that shows off his love for Latin music and features a series of collaborations with artists in that space, including Becky G, The Marías, Myke Towers and of course his wife, Selena Gomez.

Natasha Bedingfield has returned with a new song, "Dot Dot Dot," her first new release in quite a while. The "Unwritten" singer met her co-writer at the home of a pro hockey player, and she says, "To be at an athlete friend's house felt like parallels to being in the ring and being punched down and asking yourself 'Why should I keep doing this?' Then you just get back up and stay because human beings need art. We make art out of the hard stuff we go through. We alchemize it."

James Blunt is back with a new song called "Taste of Summer," an upbeat jam that does not sound like "You're Beautiful" at all. The video features James' trademark black humor: it shows him boating, driving in a convertible, dancing, drinking on a balcony and frolicking in the water with a guy who's tied up with a bag over his head and tape across his mouth, like a kidnap victim. The end of the video strongly suggests that James has killed the man and that cannibalism may be involved.

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