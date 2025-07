With a new month come a slew of new laws in Florida. But do you know what some of them are?

One that stands out is HB 255: Animal Cruelty Database ‘Dexter’s Law’, then there’s HB 209: State Parks - The State Park Preservation Act, and well, more than 70 others now officially on the books.

Oh, and we finally have the Back to School tax holiday officially on the books coming up August 31st. You have start working on your checklist with this list of what qualifies.

