New Josh Groban music? He's 'throwing a lot of darts,' searching for 'the good chills'

Josh Groban recently released GEMS, his first greatest hits album, which features two new songs. But he hasn't released an actual new album since 2020's covers album Harmony. And his last album with original songs was 2018's Bridges. Josh says he is working on new music, but he's not 100% sure what direction he's going to go in next.

"I'm throwing a lot of darts out there, just as far as just kind of trying to feel what the next sound should be," he told ABC Audio. "I'm working with a lot of amazing people."

But Josh says sometimes, creating can feel like a monumental task. "Whenever you've got the boulder in front of you — this happens to me before every next project — you just kinda keep pushing and pushing until it starts to move," he explains. "And you kind of go, 'Oh, oh, this could be something. This gave me the good chills.'"

"There's some good chills that have been happening this last few months," he teased. "And I'm excited to keep chasing that."

Of course, Josh hasn't just been lying around in between albums: He toured behind both Harmony and Bridges, and hosted the Tony Awards in 2018. In 2022 he starred in ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. In 2023 he gave a Tony-nominated performance in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Broadway. He also did residencies, both at New York's Radio City Music Hall and at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Josh has two shows scheduled in September at the Hollywood Bowl, during which he'll be accompanied by the LA Philharmonic.

