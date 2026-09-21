A new generation is set to get behind the wheel

CarMax reports that 80% of Gen Alpha teens plan to get their driver's license, with over two-thirds excited to drive and valuing in-person test drives.

After years of hearing about Gen Z putting off getting a license, does the next generation have the same attitude about driving? As the oldest members of Gen Alpha are getting ready to drive, CarMax commissioned a survey of 1,000 teens ages 14-16 to get their thoughts about getting that first car.

Article Summary:

Nearly all Gen Alpha teens plan to get licenses – 80% already have a license or plan to get one as soon as they can, and just 2% say they won't.

– 80% already have a license or plan to get one as soon as they can, and just 2% say they won't. Most are excited to drive – More than two-thirds of surveyed teens are excited to drive, compared with about a quarter who feel nervous.

– More than two-thirds of surveyed teens are excited to drive, compared with about a quarter who feel nervous. The in-person test drive still matters – 86% say it's important to see, sit in, and test drive a car before their family buys it.

– 86% say it's important to see, sit in, and test drive a car before their family buys it. Families are the ones buying – 40% expect their family to purchase the car they'll drive, more than any other option.

This school year, a new generation finally gets the keys. The oldest members of Gen Alpha (born starting in 2010) are turning 16 — and if you’ve got one of them at home, you already know how ready they are to drive. More than two-thirds of teens in the survey said they’re excited to hit the road, and they had a lot to say about independence, first cars, and more.

Is getting a license still a big deal for Gen Alpha?

If your teen is counting down the days until they can drive, they’re not alone. CarMax found that 80% of teens ages 14-16 plan to get their driver’s license as soon as they’re allowed or already have one, and just 2% say they’re skipping it altogether. For those who already have or plan to get their license, 75% call it a major life moment, and only 25% see it as just a practical thing they need to do.

How does Gen Alpha actually feel about driving?

Getting a license is one thing. Actually sharing the road with everyone else, every day, is a different story. When asked how they feel about driving, almost half (46%) of the teens said they’re very excited, with another 21% somewhat excited. About a quarter admitted to feeling nervous instead.

The good news? Picking out that first car together can ease some of that tension for parents and teens alike.

What are teens looking forward to most?

Getting that first car isn’t just about getting from point A to point B. It’s about freedom. When Gen Alpha teens who have or plan to get their license were asked what they’re looking forward to most about driving, one answer came up again and again. Independence. Here are the most common responses:

Going wherever they want, whenever they want (33%)

Not asking mom and dad for rides anymore (31%)

Getting a job now that they can drive themselves to work (15%)

Why seeing a car in person still matters

There’s a common assumption that a generation that grew up with smartphones and social media would want the whole car-buying process to be online. But 86% of Gen Alpha teens said it’s very or somewhat important to see, sit in, and test drive a car before their family makes a vehicle purchase decision. Only 3% said it wasn’t at all important.

What Gen Alpha wants in a first car

Looks matter most when Gen Alpha teens think about their first car, and that’s probably no surprise. Those who have their license or plan to get it said they’re most excited about:

How it looks, inside and out (37%)

How well it drives (30%)

Fuel efficiency (13%)

Features (11%)

No matter what your teen is most excited about, having a wide variety to choose from helps.

How they are getting that first car

Expect to see plenty of families shopping for that first car together. Here’s how Gen Alpha teens think they’ll get their first car:

A new family purchase (40%)

A hand-me-down from a family member (28%)

Sharing the family car (25%)

No access to a car right away (5%)

Tips for families

Buying your teen’s first car can feel like a lot. Here are a few tips to help make it easier:

Involve your teen in the research – You may be surprised how much research they've already done online, checking out cars that might interest them. Ask what they've found and talk through their options.

Don't skip the test drive – Get a feel for how the car drives and all of the features it has. Make sure it's a car you and your teen can picture yourselves driving every day, rain, traffic, and all.

Look beyond the sticker price – Consider the cost of insurance, fuel, and maintenance when coming up with your budget. Before you start shopping, have an honest conversation about what you can realistically spend.

Find a car that fits their life – It's not just about how a car looks. Think about what your teen is going to use it for. For example, if they're going to be carrying a lot of sports equipment, make sure there's plenty of trunk space.

Make sure you feel confident in your purchase – Review the car's vehicle history report. Ask about inspections, return policies, and warranty coverage.

Survey Methodology

The CarMax Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 US teens ages 14 to 16, between July 17 and July 29, 2026, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.