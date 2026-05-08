Neil Diamond releases video for 'Wild At Heart' track ‘You’re Getting To Me’

Neil Diamond's new album, Wild At Heart, is out now, and to mark the occasion, the singer has released a new video for the track "You're Getting to Me," featuring Girls star Jemima Kirke and Fallout's Cameron Cowperthwaite.

“I think Neil’s music really resonates with people who want to understand the complicated nature of love and relationships,” says Cowperthwaite. “I’m so happy I got to explore those inner workings with Tim and Jemima. We all really went for it, and I think this is a special thing we got to do.”

Wild At Heart features 10 previously unreleased tracks Diamond recorded while collaborating with producer Rick Rubin. Their collaboration produced two previous albums: 2005's 12 Songs and Diamond's first #1 record, 2008's Home Before Dark.

The songs on Wild At Heart were recorded during the Home Before Dark sessions and featured Diamond recording with musicians including Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers.

“My work with Rick was a labor of love,” Neil says, “and I’m so gratified that these songs will finally be set free into the world to complete our trilogy of work.”

Wild at Heart is available now on CD, LP and digitally. In addition, digital deluxe editions of 12 Songs and Home Before Dark are out now, featuring bonus tracks previously only available on select physical editions.

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