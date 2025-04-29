Neil Diamond to receive Inspirational Lifetime Achievement award at Carousel Ball benefit

Neil Diamond, who's been mostly out of the spotlight since he retired from performing in 2018, will be honored this October with the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award at the 39th annual Carousel Ball, benefiting the Children's Diabetes Foundation.

Diamond will be one of three people ever to receive the award; the other two are Sidney Poitier and songwriter Diane Warren. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been a member of the CDF Advisory Board and has attended its fundraisers many times over the years. He's also performed a couple of times, including once at The Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills in 2012, where he sang "Sweet Caroline" with George Clooney.

“It’s been my absolute joy to have supported the Children’s Diabetes Foundation for so many wonderful years," Diamond said in a statement, adding that the organization has "done an immense amount of good helping kids, adults and their families facing a difficult diagnosis.”

He noted, “I’m looking forward to celebrating all the progress that’s been made and bringing awareness to the important work ahead, including finding a cure that so many are in need [of] today."

The Carousel Ball is held in alternate years either in Denver or LA. The money raised from the event, scheduled for Oct. 11 in Denver, will go to CDF for patient support, awareness and diabetes research. Over the years, the events have raised more than $117 million.

