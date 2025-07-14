Neil Diamond makes surprise appearance at Los Angeles production of 'A Beautiful Noise'

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
By Jill Lances

Neil Diamond made a surprise appearance during the matinee performance of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles Saturday.

The singer was introduced by the show's star, Nick Fradiani, during the curtain call, and then Diamond led the audience in a rendition of "Sweet Caroline" from the middle of the orchestra section.

This isn’t the first time Diamond's joined the cast of the show for a serenade of “Sweet Caroline.” The singer turned up at the musical's Broadway premiere in December of 2022 and led the audience in the song from the balcony of the theater.

In 2018 Diamond announced he was retiring from performing live after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

