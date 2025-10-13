Neil Diamond honored with Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award at Carousel Ball

Neil Diamond, Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, is seen onstage during the 39th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on October 11, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for 39th Annual Carousel Ball)

Neil Diamond was honored with the Inspirational Lifetime Achievement Award at Saturday’s 39th annual Carousel Ball, which took place in Denver.

The event celebrates the work of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and raised over $2 million for the Children’s Diabetes Fund. The award honored Diamond for his "incredible service and dedication to the BDC and the role he has played in advancing type 1 diabetes care and clinical research."

"I’ve been through it all now, and I’m still coming back for more," said Diamond. “I’m proud to be a champion for this cause and grateful to be part of a night that brings hope to so many. Thank you, thank you and thank you."

Actor Hugh Jackman, who stars alongside Kate Hudson in the new movie Song Sung Blue, about a couple in a Neil Diamond tribute band, offered up video congratulations to Diamond.

"I’m thrilled you’re getting this award, because you are inspirational — not just through your music and creativity, but through your heart and your generosity," Jackman said.

He added, "As a performer myself, you inspire me every single day. The way you connect with audiences, the way you connect to your music, the authenticity of who you are, it’s everything to me."

The night included a Diamond performance. The singer, who in 2018 retired from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, was joined by Nick Fradini, who played him in The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise, for a performance of Diamond's 1969 hit "Sweet Caroline."

