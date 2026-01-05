Neil Diamond gives 'Song Sung Blue' star Hugh Jackman a special gift

Hugh Jackman as Mark Sardina and Kate Hudson as Claire Stengl in director Craig Brewer's 'Song Sung Blue' (Courtesy of Focus Features @2025 All Rights Reserved)

If you're wondering whether or not Neil Diamond likes the new movie Song Sung Blue — based on the true story of a couple who start a Neil Diamond tribute band — look no further than star Hugh Jackman's Instagram feed.

In a video posted Sunday, Jackman is seen opening a guitar case to reveal an acoustic guitar bearing a handwritten inscription. "Oh, my," the actor says as he reads the message.

"That's from Neil Diamond?" he asks.

"Yes," says off camera replies. Jackman than hugs the guitar and says, "Thank you Neil."

Jackman captioned the post, "One of the most awesome gifts I’ve ever received and will cherish forever."

A photo included in the post shows the 84-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer holding the guitar, which is inscribed with the message, "Hugh, Keep rocking! Your friend, Neil Diamond."

In 2018, Diamond announced his retirement from touring due to his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. He's since performed a few times, most recently on Oct. 11 at the 2025 Carousel Ball in Denver, Colorado, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year, Jackman revealed on The Graham Norton Show that he'd flown to Colorado to have dinner with Diamond and ended up staying overnight at his home and singing karaoke with him.

