Nearly 40 years after Eurovision Song Contest win, Céline Dion sends video to this year's competition

In 1988, Céline Dion won the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Switzerland and singing her song "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi," which means "Don't Leave Without Me." And because this year's contest is also being held in Switzerland, Céline sent along a special video message for the event.

According to the BBC, there had been rumors that Céline would appear in person at the event, but in her message, she said, "I'd love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now." The Canadian icon's public appearances have been limited amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

"Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart. It's the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary," she continued. "Winning the Eurovision song contest for Switzerland in 1988 was a life-changing moment for me and I’m so thankful for everyone who supported me.”

“Now, 37 years later," she continued, pausing to laugh at how long it's been, "it’s so beautiful and emotional to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event once again."

"To the people of Switzerland, thank you for your love," she said. "This night is yours and I hope you feel as proud as I do.”

Two years after her win, Céline released Unison, her first English-language album, featuring the hit "Where Does My Heart Beat Now."

