Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman to undergo tests on left knee after giving up 5 runs in loss to Giants

New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman insisted that he was a starter during spring training when it appeared that he might get squeezed out of the rotation. Working out of the bullpen, he said, was not an option.

Gerrit Cole needing Tommy John surgery, in addition to Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt beginning the season on the injured list necessitated that Stroman be part of a battered Yankees starting staff. Not trading him looked like a smart decision.

However, Stroman hasn't pitched like an asset worth keeping in his first three starts of the season.

He gave up five runs and four hits in just 2/3 of an inning during Friday's 9-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco scored five runs (three on a homer from Jung Hoo Lee) before recording an out in the first inning, the first time they've done that in 19 years. By the time Stroman was pulled from the game, the Giants went through their full batting order.

The 11-year veteran has an 11.57 ERA and 0-1 record after his three appearances this season. Stroman hasn't pitched past the fifth inning while giving up three runs or more in each of his starts. He's also issued six walks versus four strikeouts combined in his past two appearances.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Stroman was dealing with a knee injury and was sent to a hospital for tests.

Aaron Boone announced that Marcus Stroman is getting testing done on his left knee. @boblorenz and @JackCurryYES provide some instant reactions. pic.twitter.com/NvkyaoTIK9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 12, 2025

"When he came out, he said his left knee was bugging him," Boone explained. "We got some x-rays here and I think he went to the hospital to get some more testing. So we'll see what we have [Saturday]."

Stroman said nothing about the knee prior to Friday's start, according to Boone.

If Stroman needs to go on the IL, the timing could be fortunate as Schmidt is set to return from the shoulder injury that sidelined him to begin the season. The left-hander pitched four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Thursday. He allowed four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Boone said last week that Schmidt could rejoin the Yankees' rotation on Monday or Tuesday if all went according to plan.