Why the Knicks aren't true title contenders

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In the most recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," guest Danny Parkins and Kevin O'Connor break down whether the New York Knicks are legitimate championship contenders.

Both agree the Knicks do not fit the criteria of a true contender this season. Parkins provides a detailed assessment, highlighting the team's struggles against stronger opponents, which is a significant indicator of their capabilities in a playoff setting.

Parkins notes the Knicks have zero wins against top Eastern Conference teams like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Moreover, against teams with better records than New York's, the Knicks are 1-10 in those matchups.

Despite their shortcomings, the Knicks boast some positive attributes, such as the energetic atmosphere at Madison Square Garden and the potential performances of their excellent starting five and head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, these strengths are overshadowed by the reality that the team has struggled to compete consistently at the highest level. It seems the Knicks will have to be content with being an entertaining team to watch, but not one expected to advance deep in the playoffs.

