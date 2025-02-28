White Sox lose leading HR hitter Andrew Benintendi for 4-6 weeks with broken right hand

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Andrew Benintendi #23 of the Chicago White Sox reacts between the eighth and ninth innings during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox lost 121 games last year, setting a record in Major League Baseball's modern era for most defeats in a season.

Unfortunately, this year might not be much better on the South Side of Chicago. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be lost for four to six weeks with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch on Thursday.

Batting in the first inning, Benintendi was hit by a pitch from the Cleveland Guardians' Logan Allen. He went to first base shaking his right hand, and was then looked at by the team trainer and manager Will Venable. The 10th-year veteran was removed from the game, replaced by Brooks Baldwin.

Andrew Benintendi just got plunked in the wrist. He's out of the game. pic.twitter.com/GlILk2jan4 — FutureSox (@FutureSox) February 27, 2025

Benintendi, 30, was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right hand. The injury will not require surgery, according to the White Sox. However, he will likely be placed on the injured list and be sidelined for Opening Day.

Other outfielders on the White Sox's roster include Luis Robert Jr., Michael A. Taylor, Austin Slater and Mike Tauchman. Dominic Fletcher and Oscar Colás are also in camp, in addition to Joey Gallo, who signed a minor-league deal with the team just before spring training opened.

Last season, Benintendi led the White Sox with 20 home runs while batting. 229/.289/.396 in 522 plate appearances (135 games). That matched a career high in homers from his first full MLB season. In his two seasons with Chicago, he's batted .246 with a .684 OPS, 54 doubles, 25 home runs and 109 RBI.

Benintendi is in the third year of a five-year, $75 million deal he signed before the 2023 season. He's set to be paid $17.1 million this year and $47.5 million over the next three seasons.

The White Sox defeated the Guardians in Cactus League play on Thursday, 4-2, becoming the last team to win a spring training game this preseason.