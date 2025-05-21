When is the French Open 2025? Dates, schedule and draw as prestigious Roland Garros tournament begins

Atmosphere at the opening day of the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 19, 2025. Organized by the French Tennis Federation (FFT), it is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments. RG logo tnt sport, channels. (Photo by Riccardo Milani / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2025 French Open is nearly here. The event, which is held every year at Roland Garros, kicks off at the end of May. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will look to defend their titles after winning the men's and women's singles events last year.

Alcaraz and Swiatek, however, won't enter the event as the No. 1 ranked player. Alcaraz might not be the No. 1 ranked men's player, but he's close. He sits No. 2 on the list, just behind Sinner. Swiatek, on the other hand, dropped all the way to No. 5 following a rough stretch. Aryna Sabalenka will enter the event as the No. 1 ranked women's player, with Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula threatening for that top spot.

When will Alcaraz and Swiatek take the court to defend their titles? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 French Open, including the dates, schedule and draw for the prestigious event.

2025 French Open dates

The 2025 French Open will take place between May 25 and June 8. Singles play begins May 25, with the men's final closing things out on June 8.

That's consistent with past French Opens, which typically occur at the end of May. The tournament typically runs two weeks, ending in June. That's been the case throughout most of the tournament's history, though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted that schedule in both 2020 and 2021.

2025 French Open schedule

Below is a full schedule for the 2025 French Open.

May 25: First round singles play begins

May 26: First round singles play continues

May 27: First round singles play continues

May 28: Second round singles play begins

May 29: Second round singles play continues

May 30: Third round singles play begins

May 31: Third round singles play continues

June 1: Fourth round singles play begins

June 2: Fourth round singles play continues

June 3: Quarterfinals singles play begins

June 4: Quarterfinals singles play continues

June 5: Women's semifinals singles play

June 6: Men's semifinals singles play

June 7: Women's final

June 8: Men's final

2025 French Open draw

The 2025 French Open draw won't take place until Thursday, May 22. This section will be updated once draws are completed Thursday.

2025 French Open court

The French Open is held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France each year. That's why the event is sometimes called Roland Garros instead of the French Open. The stadium was named after French aviator Roland Garros.

Roland Garros features outdoor clay courts. Clay courts are considered slow, which could result in longer rallies.

How to watch the 2025 French Open

The 2025 French Open will air on TNT and truTV. That's a change from recent years, when NBC owned broadcast rights for the event. Matches can also be streamed on Max. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET most days.

A number of former tennis stars are expected to provide analysis for the event, including Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams and Boris Becker, among others.

Brian Anderson, Alex Faust and Mark Petchey will provide play-by-play and Adam Lefkoe will provide in-studio coverage of the event.