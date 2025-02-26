When and how to see the 7-planet parade this week

This week holds a special celestial treat in store for astronomers and amateur stargazers. Mercury will become the seventh planet to line up in a current "planetary parade" that's happening, joining Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, which have dazzled the night sky in their alignment since late January.

What is a planetary alignment?

All eight planets in our solar system orbit the sun on the same flat plane, but at different speeds. Because of this, the planets are bound to line up with each other on occasion, NASA says.

Contrary to popular belief, the planets don't need to make a straight line in order for the event to be considered an "alignment," according to Star Walk, a sky-gazing app. Instead, an alignment happens when several of the planets just gather closely on one side of the Sun. In rare instances, like this current planetary parade, all of the planets will appear in the night sky simultaneously, with most visible to the naked eye.

NASA says that a planetary alignment isn't super rare, but because they don't happen every year, they're still notable to witness. The next planetary alignment won't happen until Sept. 8, 2040.

When can you see the 7 planets?

The planetary alignment will be visible almost worldwide on the evening of Feb. 28. However, locations like Mexico and New York will have had the best visibility on Feb. 25, while Mumbai, Beijing and Sydney will have the best view on March 3, according to Star Walk.

Stargazers can enter their location in the Sky Tonight app to see what day they'll have optimum viewing of the celestial spectacle.

How can you see the planets?

After identifying your location’s optimal day to view the alignment, step outside just after sunset where Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be easily visible to the naked eye. Saturn can be tricky to spot since it’s close to the Sun and low to the horizon in late February. To see Uranus and Neptune, you’ll need a pair of binoculars or a telescope. To get the best possible look, find a location with a clear view of the horizon away from light pollution.

Not sure where to look in the night sky? NASA provides some guidance:

Mercury: Look just above the horizon — it will appear pretty bright as the sunset fades.

Venus: Look to the west after sunset and you’ll see the brightest planet in the night sky.

Mars: Look high in the east and you’ll see the bright and amber-orange colored planet. It’s the last planet to set in the west, a couple of hours before sunrise.

Jupiter: Look high overhead in the evening and you’ll find the largest planet in our solar system.

Saturn: For the first hour after sunset, it’s visible low in the west.