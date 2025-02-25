WBB Power Rankings: JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Hailey Hidalgo & more + UConn's Alex Karaban joins | College Basketball Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Basketball Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Ice Young react to all the college basketball action from last weekend. The UConn men’s team reminded us they’re NOT the same team they were last season or even the year before after a big loss to St. John’s. Meanwhile, Michigan State men’s basketball might have solidified themselves as a top 10 team at just the right time as they took down in-state rival, Michigan. And is anyone safe at the top of the women’s game now that previously no. 1 ranked Notre Dame has lost to NC State?

The trio give their “Power Hour Power Rankings” of the Women’s Wooden Award favorites. Are we overlooking what Paige Bueckers is doing because we’ve become numb to greatness? Is Lauren Betts being snubbed despite only having one loss this season with UCLA? JuJu Watkins is the leader according to sports books and, ya know what? It’s hard to argue with her jaw-dropping stat lines, dominant play and the fact she’s doing it all as a sophomore at USC.

Alex Karaban, UConn Huskies men's basketball forward, joins Fitz to talk about everything UConn. Is there pressure on the team to three-peat? And what do Karaban and the rest of the team REALLY think about Dan Hurley's antics? All this and more on this episode of College Basketball Power Hour.

(4:36) UConn MBB ain’t it

(8:15) Sleeping on St. John’s?

(12:07) Michigan State MBB top 10

(16:02) No one is safe in WBB

(26:38) Women’s Wooden Award power rankings

(43:56) What we’re watching this weekend

(50:39) UConn’s Alex Karaban joins

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Basketball Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts