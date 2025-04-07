Vlad Jr.'s deal is good for baseball + Dodgers-Phillies shows each contenders' flaws | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jake Mintz,Jordan Shusterman, Yahoo Sports

It's another Monday edition of Baseball Bar-B-Cast with Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman hitting your feeds. Another week, another massive extension is handed out and this was the BIG one.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a Toronto Blue Jay for life after signing a historic 14-year, $500 million extension with the club. Jake and Jordan look at what this contract means for Toronto and baseball as a whole. The two also dive into all the weekend series and their biggest takeaways from a potential NLCS matchup in the Dodgers and Phillies.

(2:00) - The Opener: Vlad Jr. signs blockbuster deal to stay in Toronto

(25:35) - How Sweep it is: Jake and Jordan look at all the series sweeps this past weekend

(42:45) - Turbo Mode: Biggest takeaways from Dodgers-Phillies series

