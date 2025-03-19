Tokyo series recap: Dodgers dominate but are there concerns? + AL Central preview | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

In a very special edition of the Bar-B-Cast, Jordan Shusterman joins Jake Mintz in person in the Yahoo NYC studio to record the pod. The two recap the Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs and continue their preview series by looking at the AL Central. Jake and Jordan marvel at the Dodgers domination of the Cubs while also pointing out some potential red flags for LA this season. The two then dive into a truly unpredictable AL Central in 2025. Except the White Sox, we know they'll be terrible:

(1:50) - The opener: Recapping the Tokyo Series between Dodgers and Cubs

(16:45) - Chicago White Sox: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(29:05) - Minnesota Twins: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(39:00) - Detroit Tigers: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(50:55) - Kansas City Royals: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(1:02:05) - Cleveland Guardians: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

Want to compete against Jake, Jordan and the entire Yahoo Sports crew in this year's NCAA tournaments? Enter the Men's and Women's contests to claim the ultimate bragging rights.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts