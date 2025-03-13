Texas upsets Texas A&M at SEC tournament in 2OT to keep March Madness hopes alive

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 12: Tramon Mark #12 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after a made three point shot against the Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Heading into the SEC Tournament, Texas needed some big wins in order to secure a spot in March Madness. On Thursday, the Longhorns delivered, holding on for a 94-89 win over Texas A&M in double overtime.

The win secured Texas a spot in the SEC quarterfinals, and one step closer to going dancing later this month. The Longhorns are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, but a win over a nationally-ranked team like the Aggies puts them into great position.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Things got close at the end of the second half, with the two teams largely trading leads before the Aggies tied things up at 73-all to send it to overtime. But one extra period wasn't enough: Longhorns forward Kadin Shedrick dunked in the final seconds of OT to tie the game again and give us some more bonus basketball.

With less than a minute left in the second OT, a couple of key missed free throws from both sides kept things tight, with the Longhorns holding a narrow four-point lead.

Texas A&M guard Jace Carter came up clutch, hitting a three-pointer — his only points of the entire game — to get the Aggies within one. But a few Texas free throws and a few missed threes from the Aggies was enough to secure a Longhorns victory, 94-89.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV did his best to carry the Aggies, finishing with a game-high 29 points in the loss, while teammates Henry Coleman III and Andersson Garcia both finished with double-doubles. Six Longhorns ended in double digits on points, with guard Tre Martin leading the team with 20 points.

Texas will now face Tennessee, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, on Friday for a chance to advance to the semifinals.