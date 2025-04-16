Stevie Nicks' 2025 solo tour: How to get tickets, new concert dates and more

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Thunder only happens when it's raining and Stevie Nicks is only performing nine shows on her solo tour this year. That means if you want to see the "Edge of Seventeen" singer, you'll want to snag tickets to one of her shows when tickets become available (the Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concert in August is nearly sold out). Her solo tour kicks off in mid-August and runs through mid-October.

The former Fleetwood Mac vocalist is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice, and she's sold over 220 million albums (the epitome of a rock star!). If you're ready to be enchanted by her expressive lyrics and unique voice, here's where she'll be touring and when.

When do Stevie Nicks solo tour tickets go on sale?

Live Nation and venue ticket presales begin Apr. 17 at 10 a.m. EDT and end at 10 p.m. EDT. You can officially buy tickets on Friday, Apr. 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

How much are tickets to the Stevie Nicks solo tour?

General admission ticket prices haven't officially been announced to the public yet but we'll update this story as soon as we know more. Resale prices for the singer's pre-existing, sold-out dates with Billy Joel start at $250.

Stevie Nicks 2025 solo tour dates

Aug 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Aug 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

You can also still buy tickets to her tour with Billy Joel, but I'll warn you, they are not cheap. Here are the dates for those shows.

Aug 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Oct 04 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Oct 18 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field