Stephen A. Smith reportedly agrees to stay at ESPN with five-year, $100 million deal

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: ESPN featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith on set ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face each other on Sunday. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

ESPN has reportedly secured another contract with one of its biggest faces. The network has agreed to a five-year deal with Stephen A. Smith that is reportedly worth at least $100 million, per The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

As part of the deal, the reporter and analyst will focus his time on "First Take," ESPN's popular morning program, but will scale back his time on other shows on the network. Smith has been on the network for two decades, and became a permanent fixture on First Take in 2012.

Per Marchand, Smith will no longer be a regular on ESPN's NBA pregame show anymore, but could still make appearances on Monday Night Football or other primetime events on the network.

ESPN will pay Smith $20 million per year under the new deal; Smith's previous deal with the network gave him $12 million per year. The colossal six-figure deal is an anomaly in the industry, putting Smith in similar company with the high-profile athletes he covers.

(To put things in perspective, Smith will make more money annually than key NBA players like Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Chris Paul under the new contract. Smith's deal is even identical to the then-historic contract that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (no relation) signed two years ago.)

But ESPN is willing to bet on Smith, who has become one of the network's most recognizable faces. His brash takes, cheeky catchphrases and strong hatred for the Dallas Cowboys has made Smith a unique figure in the sports world.

Beyond that, by scaling back his ESPN appearances, Smith will have the free time to appear on other platforms. Per Marchand, the ability to cut down on his appearances also allows Smith to earn money outside of ESPN, and to also talk more about politics on other shows. Smith has been increasingly vocal about politics, even stating his ambitions for a presidential run in 2028.