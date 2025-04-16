Steph + Butler Dominate the Play-In, Lakers-Wolves and Nuggets-Clippers Breakdowns, and Nico Harrison Drops More Stupidity | The Kevin O'Connor Show

KOC is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to preview and predict some of the best Round 1 matchups of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, starting with the Golden State Warriors vs. the Houston Rockets, who are fresh off the Dubs advancing out of the Play-In against the Memphis Grizzlies. Will Amen Thompson shut down Steph Curry again??

Don't miss Kevin's prediction for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — as the guys preview what to expect when LeBron James and Luka Doncic take on Anthony Edwards and company. Why Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers could be the best matchup of Round 1.

Plus: KOC's got hot takes on Trae Young having "sore loser energy," the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic Round 1 series, what the Joe Dumars news means for Zion Williamson's future in New Orleans (hint: TRADE time!) and, of course, Kevin goes scorched earth on Nico Harrison's latest boneheaded comments about the Dallas Mavericks.

(0:43) Warriors beat Grizzlies Tuesday night

(8:24) Warriors vs. Rockets preview

(22:32) Magic defeat Hawks on Tuesday

(28:15) Magic vs. Celtics preview

(33:51) Timberwolves vs. Lakers preview

(45:35) Nuggets vs. Clippers preview

(58:16) Nico Harrison says ‘defense wins championships’

(1:05:15) Pelicans hire Joe Dumars

(1:10:43) Damian Lillard out for start of playoffs

