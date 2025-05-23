Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline 2025 All-NBA first team

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 6: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives against Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 6, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

To no surprise, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the All-NBA first team that was announced on Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star was joined by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić with forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum.

As of last season, All-NBA teams didn't have to be named by position (i.e., two guards, two forwards, one center). That could make some traditionalists wince, but it also doesn't mean voters have to stretch to include someone just to fill out a position. Or exclude someone because a particular position was already filled. Players also had to appear in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for regular season awards.

All-NBA First Team

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Oklahoma City ThunderNikola Jokić, Denver NuggetsGiannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee BucksJayson Tatum, Boston CelticsDonovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

All-NBA Second Team

Jalen Brunson, New York KnicksAnthony Edwards, Minnesota TimberwolvesStephen Curry, Golden State WarriorsEvan Mobley, Cleveland CavaliersLeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

All-NBA Third Team

Cade Cunningham, Detroit PistonsTyrese Haliburton, Indiana PacersJalen Williams, Oklahoma City ThunderKarl-Anthony Towns, New York KnicksJames Harden, Los Angeles Clippers