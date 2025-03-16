SEC sets March Madness record with 14 of 16 teams in 2025 NCAA tournament

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 10: General view of the SEC logo during the second half between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Bridgestone Arena on March 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The SEC’s NCAA tournament record is official.

The conference had 14 of its 16 teams selected for the 68-team men’s NCAA tournament field in 2025. The SEC’s number of teams breaks the record the Big East set in 2011 when it got 11 of its 16 teams into the field.

There's a lot of quality in the quantity too. Both Auburn and Florida earned No. 1 seeds, while Tennessee and Alabama were No. 2 seeds. Overall, six of the 14 teams earned top four seeds.

The SEC established itself as the best conference in college basketball this season from the jump. The teams in the conference were 59-19 against other power conferences before conference play began. Overall, SEC teams won 89% of their non-conference games and 14 teams have been ranked in the AP Top 25 at some point this season.

That’s why the SEC’s breaking of the Big East’s record hasn’t been in doubt for much of the season. The biggest question has simply been by how much the record would be broken.

The only two SEC teams that entered Selection Sunday without NCAA tournament hopes were South Carolina and LSU. The two teams combined to finish 5-31 in conference play.

Everyone else in the SEC had a winning record overall and won at least six conference games.

It’s also worth wondering if a team outside the top seeds from the conference could make a Final Four run. When the Big East had 11 teams in 2011, just one of those teams made the Final Four. That team was UConn. The Huskies finished ninth in the conference at 9-9 but were a No. 3 seed after winning the Big East tournament. UConn continued that win streak through the NCAA tournament and took down Butler 53-41 in one of the ugliest national title games in the modern era of college basketball.

Will the SEC have the national champion in 2025? They've got the best shot of any conference in college basketball by far.

SEC teams in the 2025 NCAA tournament

No. 1 Auburn (South)

No. 1 Florida (West)

No. 2 Alabama (East)

No. 2 Tennessee (Midwest)

No. 3 Kentucky (Midwest)

No. 4 Texas A&M (South)

No. 6 Ole Miss (South)

No. 6 Missouri (West)

No. 8 Mississippi State (East)

No. 9 Oklahoma (West)

No. 9 Georgia (Midwest)

No. 10 Vanderbilt (East)

No. 10 Arkansas (Midwest)

No. 11 Texas (Midwest)