Seattle Seahawks 2025 offseason, NFLPA report card: Geno Smith is gone, now what?

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

2024 season: 10-7, second in NFC West, missed playoffs

Overview: Mike Macdonald's first season as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach wasn't bad. It just didn't end how Seattle hoped.

The Seahawks won 10 games and it felt like a disappointment. Seattle had a shot to win the NFC West but stumbled down the stretch. In the aftermath, the Seahawks have now traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he'll reunite with head coach Pete Carroll.

Smith isn't the only major change for Seattle. Ten-year veteran WR Tyler Lockett was released on March 5 and fellow WR DK Metcalf reportedly requested a trade the same day. That, along with a few other cuts, leaves Seattle in a spot where it needs to retool a few parts of the roster.

It's confounding to assess the Seahawks because they have plenty of talent and three straight winning seasons. But there was only one playoff appearance in those three seasons and no postseason wins. It's not a team that needs a rebuild, but it needs to figure out how to get over the hump.

NFLPA report card

While players want some improvements to the training facilities, there weren't any major complaints across the board. The team announced upcoming renovations to the training and tub room, which should boost the ranking going forward.

Key free agents

LB Ernest Jones IVG Laken TomlinsonDT Jarran Reed

Who's in/out: Jones came in a midseason trade and had an immediate impact. It's hard to imagine the Seahawks don't do whatever it takes to bring him back, though it will be challenging with their salary cap issues. Assuming Jones is the top priority, maybe that means starters like Tomlinson and Reed are playing elsewhere next season.

Key free-agent needs

QuarterbackInterior offensive lineWide receiverDefensive tackle

Why the holes? Beyond the glaring need for a quarterback now that Geno Smith has been traded, the Seahawks could suddenly be shorthanded at receiver after releasing Lockett on the same day Metcalf requested a trade. Seattle also has had holes on the offensive line for many years. It's stunning how the franchise has been unable to fix the issues. The line's interior wasn't great, and that didn't help Geno Smith during an up-and-down season. There's plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, though the defense could use another difference maker or two up front.

Do they have the money?

The Seahawks entered the offseason with the one of the worst cap situation in the NFL, though they've managed to get about $39 under the cap, according to Spotrac, after cutting several veteran players. This draft will be important for Seattle backfill those positions.

Notable potential cuts

TE Noah FantWR Tyler Lockett (cut)OT George Fant (cut)DE Dre'Mont Jones (cut)

Why they're gone: Most of the cut candidates are already gone. The most notable one was Lockett, who has had a fantastic career for Seattle but will be 33 years old next season and had a $30.9 salary cap number. A few days before free agency began, Seattle released George Fant, Dre'Mont Jones, DT Roy Robertson-Harris and safety Rayshawn Jenkins. All these cuts combined to save the team more than $30 against the cap. It remains to be seen what Seattle will do with Noah Fant, who would clear about $8.9 million in cap space if released.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 182nd round: No. 503rd round: No. 824th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)6th round (from Bears)6th round (compensatory)7th round

Good draft fit

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Why him? The Seahawks probably need to take the best lineman available. There are other needs but everyone knows what the top need is. At some point the Seahawks need to figure out how to field a good offensive line, an issue that has plagued them for most of the past decade.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

DK Metcalf appears to be leaving. The Seahawks have a potential out this offseason, and Metcalf's name is already swirling in trade rumors.If Seattle is unable to negotiate a contract extension and moves Metcalf, it would increase Jaxon Smith-Njigba's already soaring fantasy value. JSN emerged as Seattle's WR1 last season, and he could enter 2025 with far less target competition. —Dalton Del Don