The Playlist: Week 17 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make and a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

🏀 Week 16 Wrap Up

Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) is out for the season. Here are my thoughts on the fantasy fallout from Wemby's absence.

Bobby Portis was served a 25-game suspension and is droppable in all leagues.

Joel Embiid is weighing options for his troublesome knee. Though he's listed as questionable on Monday, he is unlikely to play.

The fantasy basketball trade deadline is inching closer (Week 18).

Losing Wemby really got me in my feelings ...

🥇Top Players – Week 16

Points leagues: LeBron James

9-category leagues: Nikola Jokić

🎧 Who's in My Rotation

There continue to be 10 or so players between 40% and 50% rostered who should be on all fantasy teams. Rather than rehash names like Toumani Camara, Malik Beasley and Stephon Castle, I'll focus on the players under 40% who are more likely to appear in your waiver pools.

REST-OF-SEASON MUST-ADDS

Donovan Clingan - C, Portland Trail Blazers (36%)

I had to mention Clingan because he's not over 40%, but he's a must-add in all leagues. As Deandre Ayton is out, Clingan has Walker Kessler-like upside as a rebound and block specialist.

Jose Alvarado – PG, New Orleans Pelicans (28%)

The feisty guard brings solid production across the board. Alvarado's 13/3/5 with 2 steals helped him finish 42nd in 9-cat leagues over the last two weeks. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Alvarado will play in the high 20s and low 30s the rest of the way with the Pelicans thin in their backcourt. He should be rostered in all leagues.

Guerschon Yabusele - PF/C, Philadelphia 76ers (22%)

News dropped on Sunday that Joel Embiid and the Sixers will seek alternative opinions on his knee. There’s a strong probability that Embiid’s season is over, elevating Yabusele’s fantasy stock. In 35 games without Embiid in the lineup, Yabusele averaged 12/6/3 with 1 stock in 28 minutes per game. Now is the time to pick him up if he was dropped in your league.

Matas Buzelis – SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (19%)

Buzelis will have some ups and downs, but as long as he starts, he'll be worth rostering. In his last six starts, he's been a consistent threat for 3s, points and stocks. The Bulls need his size, and despite being a rookie, his minutes are safe. He's seen a 20% usage rate since Zach LaVine was traded and that will likely continue to rise the later we get in the season.

Quentin Grimes - SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (23%)

I’ve recommended Grimes for a few weeks now, and I’m surprised he’s still available in over 75% of leagues. Since joining the Sixers, he’s posted a solid 16/7/4 with 2 stocks across 34 minutes per game. He’s also started the last three contests, and with Phiilly’s season trending down, Grimes is one of my early silly-season upside waiver adds that can hold value for the rest of the year.

TOP STREAMS

Keldon Johnson - SG/SF/PF, San Antonio Spurs (26%)

In nine games without Victor Wembanyama this season, Johnson has averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 3s while shooting 53% from the field. He’s an early beneficiary of Wemby’s absence, and he’ll continue to see more volume and opportunities with the Spurs still vying for a play-in spot. The Spurs play two back-to-backs this week and have two games on prime streaming days (Tuesday and Saturday).

Yves Missi - C, New Orleans Pelicans (24%)

The rookie big man hasn’t played over 30 minutes in his past four games. However, his last two games showed encouraging progress. He pulled down 15 boards on Sunday and in the game prior, he grabbed 10 boards with 4 blocks. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for Missi, a player who’s struggled with consistency over the past couple of months. The Pelicans play on Tuesday and Thursday, so he’s helpful in Week 17 for anyone looking for blocks and rebounds. I’d also consider Kelly Olynyk (5%) after his 14 and 15 double-doubles on Sunday.

Naji Marshall - SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks (14%)

The Mavs will run a small lineup for at least the next couple of weeks and Marshall will continue playing an essential role in the rotation. Since Daniel Gafford's been off the floor, Marshall is averaging over 8 boards per game and providing fantasy managers with a nice mix of scoring, assists and stocks. If you missed Max Christie, I'd pick Marshall up with the Mavs, who are playing on all the lighter slate days.

Moses Moody - SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (10%)

Jonathan Kuminga remains a couple of games away from returning, which offers Moody some streaming appeal. He's been playing great lately, posting top-65 numbers over the last two weeks. He's been a valuable asset for 3s and stocks, so keep streaming him. The Warriors have a favorable schedule, playing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Jaxson Hayes – C, Los Angeles Lakers (21%)

Hayes is not a must-roster by any means, but with four games on tap this week plus limited options in the frontcourt, I’d keep Hayes rostered in 9-cat formats. His production will fluctuate by the game. However, he’s still a viable lob threat and rebounder capable of getting a block or two when playing at least 20 minutes.

Other streaming options:

Georges Niang - SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher - SF, Atlanta Hawks

Jabari Walker - SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers

Aaron Nesmith - SF/PF, Indiana Pacers

Ty Jerome - PG/SG, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kelly Olynyk - C, New Orleans Pelicans

🗓️ Weekly Game Schedule

Here's how the week breaks down in terms of total NBA games played per day. Use this to identify when streaming options will be the most favorable:

DayGames PlayedMonday8Tuesday7Wednesday9Thursday5Friday10Saturday6Sunday9

Prime Streaming Days: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Four teams play on each of the lighter slates this week. The best teams to target for streaming on prime days are the Bucks, Hornets, Mavericks and Warriors.

Depending on your league size, consider rostering Max Christie, Buddy Hield, Kessler Edwards, Gary Trent Jr., Nick Smith Jr., Moussa Diabate, Quintin Post, Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie. Remember, one transaction can potentially get multiple starts this week.

🎯Other teams to target:

The teams are the Bulls, Celtics, Clippers, Heat, Jazz, Lakers, Nets, Nuggets, Pacers, Pelicans, Pistons, Raptors, Spurs, Suns, Thunder, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers.

The Blazers face the Jazz, Wizards and Nets in three of their four games this week, which are great fantasy matchups. The Pelicans and Suns play three games in four nights from Tuesday through Friday. Both teams have favorable matchups against fantasy-friendly opponents.

Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen are streaming options, though I’d pass on Bol Bol. I also like Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson from the Nets as possible waiver pickups.

Teams with 3 Games:

Twelve teams play three games this week. Beyond the Bucks, Mavs and Warriors, who are playing on the prime streaming days, the Magic play on Tuesday and Thursday, so someone like Goga Bitadze (31%) is a player I would look for on waivers. The Rockets and Grizzlies play on Tuesday and Saturday.

Back-to-Back Sets

Monday/Tuesday: Hornets

Tuesday/Wednesday: Celtics, Raptors, Rockets and Spurs

Thursday/Friday: Nuggets, Pelicans, Suns and Timberwolves

Friday/Saturday: Nets, Pistons

Saturday/Sunday: Spurs

Sunday/Monday (rollover): Heat, Thunder, Jazz

🚑 Injury Roundup

Fantasy viability changes fast when big names hit the shelf. Here's the latest:

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama is done for the season. Charles Bassey hurt his knee again on Sunday.

Mavs: Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II won't be re-evaluated until early March.

Magic: Jalen Suggs remains out indefinitely, giving Cole Anthony more runway as a fantasy asset.

Raptors: On Sunday, Jakob Poeltl was downgraded from questionable to out. He could be nearing a return, while Brandon Ingram is not close to returning to play.

Rockets: Fred VanVleet has no timetable for his return.

Timberwolves:Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will return during Minnesota's upcoming road trip. Pick up DiVincenzo if he's available.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga will miss at least the next two games as he's recovering from an ankle injury.

