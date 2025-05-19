NHL referee leaves Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 7 bloody after catching high stick to the face

TORONTO, ON - May 18: A digital scoreboard is seen before game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs on May 18, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A referee left the Game 7 matchup between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday after a high stick to the face.

Chris Rooney, a veteran official with two decades of NHL experience, was hit in the face with the stick of Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola, leaving him bloodied and forcing him to exit the game. The incident took place a few seconds into the second period.

Rooney was escorted off the ice while holding a bloody towel to his face. He was replaced by alternate referee Garrett Rank.

Referee Chris Rooney caught a stick up high and has been escorted off the ice.



Hope he's okay 🙏

The game was 0-0 at the time. But a few minutes later, Florida defenseman Seth Jones broke through with a goal. The Panthers then picked up two more goals, from forwards Anthon Lundell and Jonah Gadjovich, to bring the score to 3-0.

Rooney, who has been a referee in the NHL since 2002, has officiated more than 1,500 games in his tenure, according to the NHL Officials Association.

