NFL Draft: A possible key to CeeDee Lamb returning to the top of the fantasy mountain? Cowboys selecting Tet McMillan

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In a recent episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports discussed the potential impact of the Dallas Cowboys drafting Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan. As he explained, the Cowboys struggled last season to utilize fantasy football star CeeDee Lamb effectively due to a lack of a true X receiver. With Lamb forced to spend nearly half of his snaps on the outside, his role as a slot receiver — a position where he truly excels — was diminished.

McMillan, with his impressive build and skill set, is well-suited to take on the X receiver role. Standing at 6'4", he offers the size and presence needed on the outside, allowing Lamb to return to the slot. This shift not only plays to Lamb's strengths but also adds a new dimension to the Cowboys' offense. As Trapasso noted, McMillan's ability to win in contested catch situations and his proficiency in the intermediate passing game make him a perfect fit.

What's more, Lamb's versatility means he can still take snaps at the X position, adding an element of unpredictability to the offensive scheme. The synergy between Lamb and McMillan could create nightmares for opposing defenses, forcing them to account for multiple threats across the field.

This strategic draft decision goes beyond optimizing personnel — it's about unleashing an explosive potential that lies within the Cowboys' offense. Pairing Lamb's dynamic playmaking ability with McMillan’s strong, consistent presence on the outside could indeed make for a formidable duo.

For a Cowboys team looking to bolster its arsenal and contend in a competitive league, drafting Tetairoa McMillan could be the key to unlocking new levels of offensive success and truly unleashing the potential of CeeDee Lamb.

Incorporating TMAC into the Cowboys’ roster could turn an already potent offense into one of the most feared in the NFL — something fans are eager to see.