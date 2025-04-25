NFL Draft: Don't worry, fantasy football managers — Omarion Hampton will take over in L.A.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 1: Omarion Hampton #RB09 of North Carolina runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is always full of twists, debates, and speculation — especially when it comes to backfields that seem crowded on paper. The Los Angeles Chargers, after snagging Omarion Hampton in the first round, now sport an intriguing running back combo with free-agent signing, Najee Harris. Still, after listening to the latest Yahoo Fantasy Forecast/Football 301 with Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald, it's clear: Hampton should seize the lead-back role sooner rather than later.

Let's dive into why.

Hampton fits what Chargers want to do while providing an upgrade in all facets of run game

Charles McDonald put it plainly: “I love the player and in theory, I love the fit with that style of offense, you know, power run game. We're not trying to hide who we are. We're going to give our running back a million carries.” Hampton’s bruising, no-nonsense running style is the exact profile Greg Roman’s run-first offense needs. Where Harris has carved out a niche as a volume plodder, Hampton’s explosiveness and finishing ability add much-needed spark.

The consensus among the crew was that the Chargers’ offensive line — especially the interior — remains questionable. This means they’ll need a back who can create on his own, break tackles and not just rely on perfectly-blocked runs. Hampton’s college tape is full of examples where he churns out yards after contact, something this offense desperately needs: “Even in the Super Bowl ... consistency down and down is not there,” McDonald noted about offensive-line play. “But you know, when you got Saquon Barkley, all you need is to move someone just a little bit. If you have a big block on a Saquon Barkley touchdown run, everyone goes, 'Mekhi Becton great game, great game, great game.'”

With average run blocking, Hampton’s burst and tackle-breaking make him the better fit to squeeze out value from those tough runs.

Harmon offered a realistic take: “[Najee] Harris is going to get the veteran deference probably in September and, like, he's going to lead the team in carries. But by December, like, Hampton is going to be the guy you want.”

That progression is familiar: veterans get chances early, but talent usually rises to the top. Harris may hold off Hampton for a bit, but when you look at the combination of vision, burst and power that Hampton brings, you can see a backfield takeover coming. He’s simply too dynamic to sit.

Harmon further noted that the bones of Roman’s running scheme were visible last year despite the talent gap at running back: “I actually just think the backs were a bigger issue than people wanted to make.”

The implication is clear — swap in a true difference-maker like Hampton, and suddenly, the entire offense could look more cohesive and threatening. Explosive runs, broken tackles and home-run plays become part of the weekly script.

Despite Harris’ pedigree and steadiness, the overwhelming sentiment is that the lead-back torch should (and will) pass to Hampton. It’s not just about who you draft in the first round or who stands atop the depth chart in August, but who gives your team game-changing value, especially behind a shaky o-line in a run-first system.

“By December, Hampton is going to be the guy you want,” Harmon doubled down. And if the Chargers want to maximize their offense — and fantasy managers want a late-season league winner — they’d be wise to get ahead of the curve and ride Omarion Hampton.