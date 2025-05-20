New Billie Eilish U.S. Dates: How to get tickets to the 'Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour'

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR at The Kia Forum on December 21, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Entertainment)

Billie Eilish has added new dates to Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour! The "Birds of a Feather" singer is extending her sold-out tour with 23 new arena dates in Japan and the U.S. in 2025. The new U.S. leg of the tour will stop in Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philly, Long Island, New Orleans, Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco. Tickets for the new U.S. dates are available for presale now for American Express users (and fans who had the foresight to register). General sale for the new Billie Eilish tickets begins Thursday, May 22 at noon local venue time. Billie is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets. This means Ticketmaster is your best and safest bet at securing tickets for the upcoming dates (as opposed to checking out third-party resellers like Vivid Seats or StubHub). Here's what else you need to know to get Billie Eilish tickets for her upcoming tour.

When do Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the newly added dates of Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour go on general sale this Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 12 p.m local venue time via Ticketmaster.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour ticket prices:

It varies for every city, but current prices for the singer's upcoming tour dates start around $108 on Ticketmaster.

Limited $77 General Admission tickets are also available for certain venues, though many of those have sold out during the Billie Eilish presale.

How to get Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour tickets:

While general sale for the new Billie Eilish dates doesn't start on Ticketmaster until May 22, tickets are available now through a variety of presales, including American Express.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and SoftTour dates

North American Tour Dates:10/09 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center (Get Tickets)10/11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center (Get Tickets)10/12 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center (Get Tickets)10/14 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center (Get Tickets)10/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center (Get Tickets)10/17 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center (Get Tickets)10/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (Get Tickets)10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (Get Tickets)10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Get Tickets)10/25 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena (Get Tickets)10/26 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena (Get Tickets)11/07 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (Get Tickets)11/08 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (Get Tickets)11/10 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Get Tickets)11/11 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Get Tickets)11/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX (Get Tickets)11/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX (Get Tickets)11/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena (Get Tickets)11/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena (Get Tickets)11/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (Get Tickets)11/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (Get Tickets)

Japan Dates:08/16 – Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena08/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

Billie Eilish Japan dates ticket sale info:

American Express Presale: Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 12 p.m. local time

Promoter Pre-Order: Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12 p.m. local time

Pre-Order (First Stage): Friday, May 30, 2025 at 12 p.m. local time