NCAA tournament 2025: No. 12 McNeese State rides dominant first half past No. 5 Clemson as ACC gets off to 0-2 start

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - MARCH 20: Brandon Murray #23 and Christian Shumate #24 of the McNeese State Cowboys celebrate against the Clemson Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

We have our first Cinderella candidate of the NCAA tournament.

No. 12 seed McNeese State dominated No. 5 Clemson for a 69-67 win in the first round of tournament play on Thursday. With the win, McNeese State becomes the first double-digit seed to advance to the second round.

Clemson attempted to mount a late second-half rally, but its first-half deficit proved too much to overcome. McNeese State reeled off an early 19-2 run to take a 23-8 lead that remained at double digits until late in the second half. By halftime, McNeese State held a 31-13 advantage as the Tigers narrowly missed setting a tournament record for first-half futility.

McNeese State reserve Brandon McCarthy outscored the Tigers by himself in the first half with 14 points. The Cowboys were the more physical and aggressive team.

Things didn't get much better after the break for Clemson, which failed to mount to put significant pressure on the Cowboys. Clemson's loss means an 0-2 start for the ACC in NCAA tournament play after No. 8 seed Louisville lost to No. 9 Creighton in the first game of the tournament earlier Thursday. Duke and North Carolina are the only ACC teams remaining in the field.

The win means that Will Wade will coach McNeese State for at least one more game. The second-year Cowboys coach has reportedly agreed to take over next season as the head coach at NC State. But the Wolfpack will have to wait. The Cowboys are moving on to take on No. 4 seed Purdue in the second round after Purdue beat High Point earlier Thursday.

The halftime numbers were jarring. Clemson shot 20.8% from the field including a 1-of-15 (6.7%) effort from 3-point distance. The Tigers logged a single assist in the first half while turning the ball over 10 times.

Clemson was much improved in the second half and cut its deficit to 68-65 with 10.6 seconds remaining on a Chauncey Wiggins 3. But Javohn Garcia hit a free throw on the other end to extend the lead back to two possessions and fend off the Clemson rally.

Murray, who averages 7.1 points per game as a part-time starter, finished Thursday with a team-high 21 points alongside four rebounds, four assists and three steals. His point total was the highest of his McNeese State career since he joined the program this season from Ole Miss.